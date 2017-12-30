BJP to broadcast Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’ in Bijepur tomorrow

Narendra Modi to address 2017’s last edition of mann ki baat on December 31. (File) Narendra Modi to address 2017’s last edition of mann ki baat on December 31. (File)

The Odisha unit of the BJP has made arrangements in all the 270 booths in bypoll-bound Bijepur Assembly segment to bring together people for listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio tomorrow.

Senior leaders, including two Union Ministers – Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan — will be present in Bijepur and supervise that people hear the Prime Minister’s programme.

Besides the two union ministers, the BJP’s state unit President Basant Panda, BJP Legislature Party leader and all legislators will be present in the booths and will listen to the Prime Minister and address people after the programme gets over.

The Bijepur seat has remained vacant since August 22 this year due to death of its sitting Congress MLA Subal Sahu. The bypoll dates are yet to be announced.

The ruling BJD, however, ridiculed the BJP’s plan. “The people of Bijepur have decided to bless the BJD candidate. Therefore, Modi-ji’s radio programme will have no impact on the people,” said BJD’s sitting MLA and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo.

