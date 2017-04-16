BJP to bring positive change in Indian pol landscape: Amit Shah

The BJP chief told the party members that time had come to tell the world that a political party with a specific ideology could meet aspirations of the people and serve the nation. (Source: ANI photo) The BJP chief told the party members that time had come to tell the world that a political party with a specific ideology could meet aspirations of the people and serve the nation. (Source: ANI photo)

The BJP on Sunday said it would strive to bring about a positive change in India’s political landscape with “popular” Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the way.

“Today, our responsibility is not just winning elections and strengthening our party, but also bring about a positive change in the country’s politics,” BJP president Amit Shah said in his concluding speech at the party’s National Executive here.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is popular not only in the country but abroad too, is BJP’s main asset.

Modi has been working day-in and day-out for the last three years, he said.

“In the last three years Modiji attended programmes in at least 300 district headquarters across the country,” the BJP president pointed out.

He said the BJP needed to bring about changes in the party system and the government “so that other political parties will be forced to adopt such policies which will lead to positive changes in India’s political landscape.”

The BJP chief told the party members that time had come to tell the world that a political party with a specific ideology could meet aspirations of the people and serve the nation.

Shah said the National Executive of the party took place in Bhubaneswar at a time when political analysts and critics were being forced to acknowledge the BJP’s meteoric rise in Indian politics.

He asked partymen not to be complacent due to back to back successes and take a pledge to make effort to ensure “lotus bloom in each and every booth in the country”.

“Now show your strength to serve the people and the downtrodden,” Shah said.

He called upon party’s rank and file to make BJP’s win sustainable. “The win should not be short-lived, but should be made a permanent feature for the party. India should again get the status of the world leader.”

Shah asserted the “party’s acceptance has increased manifold and more parties are now interested to be its allies.”

He said the NDA meeting in Delhi on April 10 had reposed full confidence on the Prime Minister and partners had set a target to win the 2019 general elections with a two-thirds majority.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now