BJP, TMC ganging up to politically eliminate Left: CPI(M)

In Picture, CPI(M) leader MD. Selim (Express photo by Partha Paul) In Picture, CPI(M) leader MD. Selim (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The CPI(M) today accused the BJP and the Trinamool Congress of ganging up together to politically eliminate the Left Front. “In the 50th year of Naxalbari movement, the Left is still relevant in that region, in movement of tea workers and panchayat bodies. “Since the TMC is unable to write us off in that area, now BJP president Amit Shah is visiting the place and trying to dislodge the Left.

“First the sub-contractor tried and when that did not cut ice, the contractor is now personally present. The TMC-BJP combine is trying to eliminate the Left Front politically,” CPI(M) Politburo member Md Salim alleged. “Why is Mamata Banerjee making false claims of Left Front members joining the BJP? Why she is suddenly worried?,” he wondered.

Blaming the TMC for the rise of the RSS in Bengal, the CPI(M) leader said, “Think how the strength of the RSS is growing in West Bengal. Aren’t the RSS camps being allowed in schools under TMC supervision? When the TMC came to power, nearly 50 per cent the BJP members joined that party. We have been reiterating this fact for the past several years.”

