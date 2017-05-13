BJP throws weight behind Vishwajit Rane

Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane(Express File Photo) Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane(Express File Photo)

The BJP today came out in support of its minister Vishwajit Rane against whom Congress has moved a disqualification petition in the Bombay High Court. “BJP is strongly behind its leader Vishwajit Rane against whom Congress has filed a disqualification petition. This must be the first instance in the country where disqualification is filed against a non-member of the Assembly,” BJP Goa unit general secretary Sadanand Tanavade told reporters here.

Rane, who is currently minister in the Manohar Parrikar-led Cabinet, had resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly on March 16 when the Chief Minister took the floor test to prove his majority. He later joined BJP and was inducted in the state cabinet. Congress on Friday moved a petition before the Goa Bench of Bombay High Court seeking to restrain Rane from contesting the upcoming by-poll.

“Congress has already conceded defeat which is clearly indicated through their disqualification petition. Their plea is to restrain Rane from contesting the by-election, which means, the party has already come to know that they can’t win against Vishwajit Rane,” Tanavade said.

The BJP leader termed the plea before HC as a “political petition” filed by Congress who wants to save itself from humiliating defeat in Valpoi constituency during upcoming election.

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce dates for the by-poll in Valpoi, the seat is lying vacant after Rane’s resignation.

