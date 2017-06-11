BJP teams to go door to door in Delhi with Deendayal message

BJP National President, Amit Shah . PTI Photo BJP National President, Amit Shah . PTI Photo

In a first, the Delhi unit of the BJP is set to send out teams of ‘vistaraks’ to spread Deendayal Upadhyaya’s teachings to “every household” in the capital. This is part of the year-long programme to mark the birth centenary of the RSS ideologue. Senior leaders said many volunteers have come forward to spend 15 days to six months in various parts of the city as part of the programme. But they are yet to finalise those who would undertake the ‘one-year prawas’ in the capital.

“Each person will be placed far away from his or her residential address. For example, those living in Najafgarh will be placed in Shahdara. The Sangh’s units and party facilities in that area will take care of these vistaraks — a name given to them along the lines of the RSS’s hierarchy. They would then have to go around the areas and visit every nook and corner to spread Upadhyaya’s teachings,” a senior leader said.

Party sources said about 5,000 vistaraks will go around the capital and undertake activities assigned by the party unit under the guidance of senior leaders. The BJP will then shortlist those willing to spend six months away from their home and family to undertake the party’s ‘vistaar’. While BJP national president Amit Shah has called his partymen to celebrate the birth centenary of Upadhyaya, many believe this is also part of preparation for the next assembly elections in Delhi.

A senior leader said the ‘vistaraks’ will also launch a membership drive and go door to door. “As the ‘vistaraks’ will be residing in other areas, they have to devote their time to bringing more and more members into the party’s fold. There will have to follow a schedule. We had received complaints during the last election that door-to-door campaigning was not undertaken sincerely by many. So, we are laying the foundation now to ensure the party’s reach in every house before the assembly elections,” a senior leader said.

