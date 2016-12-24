BJP team to visit violence-hit Dhulagarh in West Bengal

BJP MPs Satyapal Singh, Jagdambika Pal and Roopa Ganguly are part of the delegation. BJP MPs Satyapal Singh, Jagdambika Pal and Roopa Ganguly are part of the delegation.

A three-member Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will on Saturday visit Dhulagarh in West Bengal to look into incidents of violence with the party alleging that its supporters and members of a particular community are being targeted. BJP MPs Satyapal Singh, Jagdambika Pal and Roopa Ganguly are part of the delegation.

Watch what else is making news:

However, it is uncertain whether Roopa would go with the delegation as she was yesterday admitted to AMRI hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata with “small haematoma”. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh will also join the delegation once it reaches the state, party leaders said.

The BJP has alleged that the minority wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has targeted a particular community in the area in Howrah district for their support to the saffron party.