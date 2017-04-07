BJP leader Tarun Vijay wades into racism row: ‘We have South India… we have black people around us’

Former BJP leader Tarun Vijay. Former BJP leader Tarun Vijay.

Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay courted controversy on Friday after he made a racist comment against south Indians in a video that quickly went viral on social media. Vijay, who was invited by news channel Al Jazeera for their online show ‘The Stream’ to discuss the recent attacks on Nigerians in Greater Noida, was heard saying in the video: “If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south…Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra…why do we live with them? We have black people around us.”

The BJP leader’s comments come at a time when some African nations have accused India of doing too little to stop the assault, with India calling the accusations unfortunate.

Hours later, Vijay apologised for his remarks on Twitter citing dark-skinned Hindu God Krishna’s example. “I said we worship Krishna, which literally means black, we were the first to oppose any racism and were in fact victims of racist British. Yes, it sounds ridiculous and very bad. I meant, we worship Krishna, which literally means black. And we have never had any racism.”

After making these statements, he offered a string of apologies.

I said we worship Krishna, which literally em,ans black, we were the first to oppose any racism and were in fact victims of racist British http://t.co/kjSBSNl9w8 — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

Mywords perhaps were not enough to convey this.Feel bad,really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel i said different than what I meant http://t.co/I7MddEJk5W — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

In may parts of the nation we have different people, in colour and never ever we had any discrimination against them. http://t.co/I7MddEJk5W — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

@Rajan_ptt Yes I agree. I could have been more clear and used the right words leaving no space for misinterpretation. Feel bad and sorry for that. — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

