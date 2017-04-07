Latest News
  • BJP leader Tarun Vijay wades into racism row: ‘We have South India… we have black people around us’

BJP leader Tarun Vijay wades into racism row: ‘We have South India… we have black people around us’

Former BJP Parliamentarian Tarun Vijay waded into racism row with his remarks on South Indians.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 7, 2017 3:54 pm
Tarun Vijay, BJP leader Tarun Vijay racism, BJP leader Racism, Tarun Vijay Racist, Tarun Vijay nigerians, BJP tarun Vijay Krishna, BJP news, India news, Indian express Former BJP leader Tarun Vijay.

Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay courted controversy on Friday after he made a racist comment against south Indians in a video that quickly went viral on social media. Vijay, who was invited by news channel Al Jazeera for their online show ‘The Stream’ to discuss the recent attacks on Nigerians in Greater Noida, was heard saying in the video: “If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south…Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra…why do we live with them? We have black people around us.”

The BJP leader’s comments come at a time when some African nations have accused India of doing too little to stop the assault, with India calling the accusations unfortunate.

Hours later, Vijay apologised for his remarks on Twitter citing dark-skinned Hindu God Krishna’s example. “I said we worship Krishna, which literally means black, we were the first to oppose any racism and were in fact victims of racist British. Yes, it sounds ridiculous and very bad. I meant, we worship Krishna, which literally means black. And we have never had any racism.”

After making these statements, he offered a string of apologies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 07: Latest News