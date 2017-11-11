#ParadisePapers
  • BJP targets SGPC chief over Khalistan remark: ‘Demand will be seditious’

BJP targets SGPC chief over Khalistan remark: ‘Demand will be seditious’

The SGPC president on Thursday had said there was “nothing wrong in raising demand for a Khalistan (a separate Sikh state).

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:November 11, 2017 2:31 am
sgpc, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar SGPC President Kirpal Singh Badungar, Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh unveiling portraits of Lt. Gen. Harbaksh Singh and Lt. Gen. Jagjit Isngh Arora (R) at Central Sikh Museum at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh/Files/Representational photo)
Top News

The BJP has taken exception to the remarks on Khalistan made by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC) chief, Kirpal Singh Badungar, and said that any such demand will remain unconstitutional and seditious. The SGPC president on Thursday said there was “nothing wrong in raising demand for a Khalistan (a separate Sikh state). He said, “As per a Supreme Court ruling, nothing is wrong in demand of Khalistan, nor is this unconstitutional or an offence.”

In a statement issued Friday, state secretary of BJP, Vineet Joshi and state vice president, Harjit Singh Grewal, said that Badungar should first read what the Supreme Court’s observations were in this regard before he made any statement. Joshi said that the apex court’s comments in a case dating back to 1985 were regarding raising slogans in favour of Khalistan and not about demanding Khalistan as such.

“We would like to tell the SGPC president that he holds a very high post which has a special importance for Sikhs and therefore whatever he says is taken very seriously. Punjab has gone through a long period of bloodshed and peace has been restored with great efforts and therefore nothing should be done to disturb this,” Joshi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 10: Latest News