BJP targets Congress: Punjab government should roll back decision on Sikh history

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Express photo/File) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Express photo/File)

THE BJP has criticised the Congress government for ‘deletion’ of chapters pertaining to Sikh history from Class XII history books in the state. The party urged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Education Minister O P Soni, to roll back the decision.

In a statement, Tarun Chugh, BJP, national secretary, alleged that the Congress government was playing with the sentiments of the people as it is bent upon “hitting” the original culture and pride of Indian history by ignoring/deleting chapters related to Sikh Gurus from the history books meant for school students. Chugh termed it as a deep-rooted conspiracy to deprive students of Punjab from learning the history and teachings of the Gurus.

Chugh said the Congress government was trying to divert the attention from the infighting within the Congress. He said that people belonging to different religions, castes and creeds hold the Sikh Gurus in high esteem and derive spiritual inspiration from them but Amarinder government’s rigid attitude to go ahead with the deletion of chapters indicates some ‘hidden agenda’ which needs to be questioned and exposed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App