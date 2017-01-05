BJP targeted in violence across West Bengal

BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharjee being treated at a hospital. Express BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharjee being treated at a hospital. Express

The West Bengal BJP was the main target of violence that erupted across the state on Wednesday after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley Chit Fund case. In Dum Dum in Kolkata, three BJP offices were set on fire. In Digha, shops owned by BJP workers and sympathisers were torched. While BJP hoardings were pulled down and burnt in Rajabajar area, a BJP office in Durgapur was ransacked. Also, BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s home, where his parents live, was gheraoed by TMC workers raising slogans.

Watch What Else Is Making News

State BJP vice-president Krishna Bhattacharya was attacked and her house vandalised in Hooghly’s Uttarpara. Bhattacharya has now been admitted to the ICU at Kamala hospital in Konnagar where she is under observation.

Her brother, Amaresh Bhattacharya, who lives in the same house, said that TMC’s “bike vahini” came to their home within 15 minutes of Krishna Bhattacharya’s return from a party meeting.

“There were some 20 of them. I had just returned from work…My daughter-in-law was also at home at the time. These men just entered our house and held my sister at gun point, while they beat her mercilessly and tore her clothes. They vandalised our kitchen. Before they left, they lobbed a crude bomb into the house,’’ he said, adding that police only arrived at the scene 45 minutes after the incident.

On Tuesday, TMC workers had gheraoed BJP headquarters on Central Avenue in the heart of Kolkata city from 5 pm. They then hurled stones at the office and attacked a few workers present there. Senior BJP leaders like Rahul Sinha and Locket Chatterjee, who were present at the time of the attack, were stuck inside for hours.

BJP leader and former youth wing president Amitava Ray, who was present at the time of the attack, said: “Suddenly we were surrounded by the TMC mob which started pelting stones and manhandling the workers. I myself sustained injuries and was hit on the head with bricks by a number of them. The police was present but they just stood there doing nothing. When we asked them for help, and to control the situation, they said they can’t. They told us if they do anything to help us then their families would be attacked by the Trinamool goons.” Ray is now under observation at a hospital. He said TMC workers also lobbed plastic bottles filled with petrol inside the BJP office.