BJP talking selectively about Muslim women’s rights: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on way to hold a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastav AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on way to hold a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastav

Objecting to Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu’s comments that ‘triple talaq’ has no sanction in Shariat, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday accused BJP leaders of being “selective” in talking about rights of Muslim women. He alleged the BJP was raising the issues like triple talaq with a motive of keeping the “communal pot boiling”.

“Talking about Muslim women’s rights, why Naidu is not speaking about rights of Pehlu Khan’s (who was allegedly lynched by cow vigilantes in Alwar) blind mother?

“Why Naidu is not speaking about rights of Zakia Jafri? (widow of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots)…So, this selective talking about rights is not acceptable to us,” Owaisi told reporters.

Though Prime Minister spoke against politicising (triple Talaq issue), Naidu and a minister in Uttar Pradesh still talked about the matter, he said.

“Basically, BJP wants to keep this communal pot boiling. On 11th of May, supreme court is going to start hearing. So, why is BJP talking before supreme court? If they have (something to say), let them go and speak in the supreme court. But, they want to keep the communal pot boiling,” the Hyderabad MP said.

Naidu yesterday said here that triple talaq is not a religious issue as it has no sanction in Shariat.

“Triple Talaq is not a religious issue as it has no sanction in Shariat. It is a matter of right of equality and right to live with dignity of Muslim women along with other women.

“Why this discrimination…this must be put to an end and it should not be politicised,” the minister said.

