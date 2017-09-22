BJP taking old Congress policy of inciting Tripura tribals for separate state: Manik Sarkar

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar (Express File Photo by Partha Paul) Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar (Express File Photo by Partha Paul)

The BJP has been trying to incite a section of Tripura’s tribal people to raise the issue of a separate state the way Congress had done in the past, state chief minister and veteran Left leader Manik Sarkar said in Agartala on Friday. “The BJP has been trying to make a foothold in Tripura by using a small section of tribal leaders to raise the demand for creation of a separate state. The Congress had also done the same thing years back, and created the Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS), with which it had also formed a coalition government about 30 years ago. This time the BJP is trying to prop up the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) with the same demand,” Sarkar told The Indian Express.

He also pointed at the 11-day road blockade that IPFT had called in July in Tripura to press for creation of a separate state, and said that the BJP government had a role in it. “It has become increasingly clear that the BJP is trying to forge an alliance with the IPFT with an eye on the ensuing state assembly election,” he said. Assembly elections in Tripura, along with two other North-eastern states Nagaland and Meghalaya, are due in February 2018.

“What the Congress did in the past is being repeated by the BJP now. They have adopted the same tactics as the Congress. Some groups had in the past even raised the slogan of an independent state and tried to project the non-tribals as foreigners. But those ideas did not get much response for good,” Sarkar said. He said attempts were made in the past too to create an ethnic polarization in the state. “But thanks to our government’s special focus on development of the tribal areas, majority of the tribal people do not support such divisive ideas,” he claimed.

The veteran CPI(M) leader who will continue to be the Left Front’s chief ministerial candidate in the ensuing assembly elections said majority of the tribal people of Tripura were not in favour of a separate state. “The turn-out in a rally organized by Gana Mukti Parishad, our tribal wing, on September 19 in Agartala proves that the majority of tribals are with us and are against creation of a separate state,” Sarkar said.

While IPFT supporters had allegedly tried to prevent people from coming to Agartala by blocking roads in several districts on September 19, it was during another road blockade the next day that Shantanu Bhowmik, a journalist with the local Din-Raat TV cable news channel was killed. “The journalist’s murder was unprecedented and must be condemned in the harshest possible words. It is an attack on the well-recognized right of a journalist to collect news. It is also an example of increasing intolerance. Whoever has done this must be condemned. The police are at work. Two persons have been already arrested,” the chief minister said.

