BJP taking in those who have business houses: Prakash Karat

CPM LEADER Prakash Karat on Monday said the BJP was following the US model and inducting people, who have business houses, into the party. “There is a trend that industrialists are becoming ministers. In BJP-led NDA government, 12 ministers have their own business houses. This is basically a copy of the US model where you have to have a minimum of $ 1 billion to contest an election,” Karat said while delivering Chittabrata Majumdar Memorial lecture in Howrah district.

He added that RSS and big industrialists were dictating terms to the central government. “Some reputed business houses are losing their secular nature. We all knew that Tata Group was a secular business house. But in the last year, former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, had gone to RSS headquarters in Nagpur to meet its chief Mohan Bhagwat. Before meeting Bhagwat, he paid a tribute to the bust of RSS founder K B Hedgewar. This reflects the influence of right-wing extremism on big industrialists,” Karat alleged.

Slamming the Modi government for its alleged attempts to legitimise “money from industrialists” through election bonds, the leader said: “We are against the introduction of election bond, which will help BJP channel huge amount of industry money into the party.”