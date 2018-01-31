BJP takes ‘soot-boot’ jibe against Rahul Gandhi’s jacket, Congress laughs it off

Latest News
Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury said that she can get the same jacket for Rs 700, instead of Rs 70,000. "If the Prime Minister wants it I can get one and send it to him," she added.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2018 4:17 pm
In the run-up to elections in Meghalaya, the Bharatiya Janata Party took potshots against Congress President Rahul Gandhi over an alleged Rs 63,000 jacket worn by him during his visit to the state.

Sharing the image of Gandhi in the jacket, the BJP’s Meghalaya unit tweeted, “So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!”

The tweet referred to the phrase “suit boot ki sarkar” used by Gandhi to target the prime minister when he had worn a suit striped with his name during a meeting with former US President Barack Obama. The phrase, since then, was often used by the Congress to attack the BJP during election campaigns in Bihar and Gujarat.

The Congress, meanwhile, laughed out at the BJP and called it an act of desperation. “I don’t know whether to laugh or to cry at the desperation of the BJP. You mean to say they actually have people who sit and search rates online?” Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury told news agency ANI adding that she can get the same jacket for Rs 700, instead of Rs 70,000. “If the Prime Minister wants it I can get one and send it to him,” she added.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu called Gandhi as someone who leads a simple life. “Did they went to see the bill when Rahul Gandhi was buying the jacket?How do they know? I have never seen a man like Rahul Bhai who lives such a simple life while sitting on such important post,” he said, reported news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi kickstarted the Congress’election campaign in Meghalaya on Tuesday. Attending a concert called “Celebration for Peace”, Gandhi, without naming the BJP, asked the people to stay alert against “spread of hatred”. The state goes to poll February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3.

  1. Krishna Mittal
    Jan 31, 2018 at 5:40 pm
    Jai BJP and bhaktas. Politics has been taken to too low. Vikas vikas vikas vikas ,,,,,,
    1. Muftkhor By Choice
      Jan 31, 2018 at 4:54 pm
      Rahul Gandhi fakes simplicity. The truth is Rahul Gandhi is a man born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He lacks the challenges of an aam admi.
      1. Ajat Sha
        Jan 31, 2018 at 4:54 pm
        BJP is wrong here. I know he is worthless but if is in parliament then he will have a ry to splurge Rs 69,000 on a jacket especially when he is staying with his mother. I would be worried if some Shiek in Qatar gave it to him though :).
        1. Virendra Sason
          Jan 31, 2018 at 4:27 pm
          दिल्ली में ऐसी जैकेट Rs 750-900 में आसानी से मिल जाती है।
          1. Ajat Sha
            Jan 31, 2018 at 4:54 pm
            Buy one for me too.
          2. Proud Bhakt
            Jan 31, 2018 at 4:25 pm
            Shame on Pappu and his dynasty sycophants. They should learn from the humility , modesty , simplicity , austerity of honorable PM Shri Modiji. All the designer Kurta-jackets worn by Modiji are extremely inexpensive and easily affordable by the common man.
            1. rajat
              Jan 31, 2018 at 4:37 pm
              No doubt . modijeeee is a very simple man . His hair transplant ( for which he travelled abroad ) , his designer suits, his bvlgari sunglasses , his movado watches, his international song and dance nautankis in Wembley stadium , Madison square garden....etc. He is as simple , humble and austere as Swami Vivekananda , Lal Bahadur shastri and Sardar Patel. I am sure if Sardar Patel had been alive , even he would have spent a lot of money to get a hair transplant to cover his bald head.
