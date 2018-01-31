BJP takes ‘soot-boot’ jibe against Rahul Gandhi’s jacket, Congress laughs it off

In the run-up to elections in Meghalaya, the Bharatiya Janata Party took potshots against Congress President Rahul Gandhi over an alleged Rs 63,000 jacket worn by him during his visit to the state.
Sharing the image of Gandhi in the jacket, the BJP’s Meghalaya unit tweeted, “So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!”
So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us! pic.twitter.com/sRvj5eoyRb
— BJP Meghalaya (@BJP4Meghalaya) January 30, 2018
The tweet referred to the phrase “suit boot ki sarkar” used by Gandhi to target the prime minister when he had worn a suit striped with his name during a meeting with former US President Barack Obama. The phrase, since then, was often used by the Congress to attack the BJP during election campaigns in Bihar and Gujarat.
The Congress, meanwhile, laughed out at the BJP and called it an act of desperation. “I don’t know whether to laugh or to cry at the desperation of the BJP. You mean to say they actually have people who sit and search rates online?” Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury told news agency ANI adding that she can get the same jacket for Rs 700, instead of Rs 70,000. “If the Prime Minister wants it I can get one and send it to him,” she added.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu called Gandhi as someone who leads a simple life. “Did they went to see the bill when Rahul Gandhi was buying the jacket?How do they know? I have never seen a man like Rahul Bhai who lives such a simple life while sitting on such important post,” he said, reported news agency ANI.
#WATCH Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury reacts to BJP’s allegation stating that Rahul Gandhi wore a jacket worth Rs.70,000, laughs and says, ‘I can show you the same jacket for Rs 700.’ pic.twitter.com/8JHCrHbw4B
— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018
Rahul Gandhi kickstarted the Congress’election campaign in Meghalaya on Tuesday. Attending a concert called “Celebration for Peace”, Gandhi, without naming the BJP, asked the people to stay alert against “spread of hatred”. The state goes to poll February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 31, 2018 at 5:40 pmJai BJP and bhaktas. Politics has been taken to too low. Vikas vikas vikas vikas ,,,,,,Reply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:54 pmRahul Gandhi fakes simplicity. The truth is Rahul Gandhi is a man born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He lacks the challenges of an aam admi.Reply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:54 pmBJP is wrong here. I know he is worthless but if is in parliament then he will have a ry to splurge Rs 69,000 on a jacket especially when he is staying with his mother. I would be worried if some Shiek in Qatar gave it to him though :).Reply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:27 pmदिल्ली में ऐसी जैकेट Rs 750-900 में आसानी से मिल जाती है।Reply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:54 pmBuy one for me too.Reply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:25 pmShame on Pappu and his dynasty sycophants. They should learn from the humility , modesty , simplicity , austerity of honorable PM Shri Modiji. All the designer Kurta-jackets worn by Modiji are extremely inexpensive and easily affordable by the common man.Reply
- Jan 31, 2018 at 4:37 pmNo doubt . modijeeee is a very simple man . His hair transplant ( for which he travelled abroad ) , his designer suits, his bvlgari sunglasses , his movado watches, his international song and dance nautankis in Wembley stadium , Madison square garden....etc. He is as simple , humble and austere as Swami Vivekananda , Lal Bahadur shastri and Sardar Patel. I am sure if Sardar Patel had been alive , even he would have spent a lot of money to get a hair transplant to cover his bald head.Reply
- Load More Comments