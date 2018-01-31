BJP takes ‘soot-boot’ jibe against Rahul Gandhi’s jacket, Congress laughs it off

Rahul Gandhi at the concert in Shillong (Source:Twitter/INC) Rahul Gandhi at the concert in Shillong (Source:Twitter/INC)

In the run-up to elections in Meghalaya, the Bharatiya Janata Party took potshots against Congress President Rahul Gandhi over an alleged Rs 63,000 jacket worn by him during his visit to the state.

Sharing the image of Gandhi in the jacket, the BJP’s Meghalaya unit tweeted, “So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!”

The tweet referred to the phrase “suit boot ki sarkar” used by Gandhi to target the prime minister when he had worn a suit striped with his name during a meeting with former US President Barack Obama. The phrase, since then, was often used by the Congress to attack the BJP during election campaigns in Bihar and Gujarat.

The Congress, meanwhile, laughed out at the BJP and called it an act of desperation. “I don’t know whether to laugh or to cry at the desperation of the BJP. You mean to say they actually have people who sit and search rates online?” Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury told news agency ANI adding that she can get the same jacket for Rs 700, instead of Rs 70,000. “If the Prime Minister wants it I can get one and send it to him,” she added.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu called Gandhi as someone who leads a simple life. “Did they went to see the bill when Rahul Gandhi was buying the jacket?How do they know? I have never seen a man like Rahul Bhai who lives such a simple life while sitting on such important post,” he said, reported news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi kickstarted the Congress’election campaign in Meghalaya on Tuesday. Attending a concert called “Celebration for Peace”, Gandhi, without naming the BJP, asked the people to stay alert against “spread of hatred”. The state goes to poll February 27 and the results will be announced on March 3.

