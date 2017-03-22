BJP takes pot shots at Navjot Singh Sidhu for his decision to continue with television work

Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File) Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File)

Taking a dig Navjot Singh Sidhu’s decision to continue to be a part of a popular comedy show on television despite being appointed as a cabinet minister in the Congress government, the Punjab BJP stated that going by his statements in the days leading to elections, Sidhu should be busy in helping alleviate problems in the state rather than taking part in comedy shows.

“Given his emotional statements during the election campaign, one would have thought that even 365 days in a year would not be enough for Navjot Sidhu, wherein he vowed to make all efforts to help the people of his state and how he is duty-bound to serve the people of Punjab. Therefore it is a bit strange that now he finds enough time to go all the way to Mumbai to shoot for the television programme despite being a cabinet minister,” Vineet Joshi, state secretary of the BJP said.

Joshi added that before he got elected as a Congress MLA, Sidhu’s main grouse used to be that funds meant for development of urban areas were being diverted to rural areas by the SAD-BJP government.

“Now that he has been given the Local Bodies department where has has the chance to improve the conditions of urban areas, he decides to vanish away for telvision shoots,” Joshi said.

The state secretary added that it was immaterial what the legal advise on the issue will be tendered by the state Advocate General as it was the moral duty of the Congress MLA to give up on his television commitments and devote time to his ministerial work. “We leave it to the wisdom of Sidhu to make the right decision as finally it is his choice,” Joshi said.

Sidhu has come under fire after he made his decision to continue appearing in the comedy show public. Objections have been raised over his move citing constitutional obligations.

Taking note of these, the chief minister has sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General, Atul Nanda, on whether there was any bar on the Minister taking part in activities which brought him remuneration. Sidhu himself has gone on record saying he would abide by whatever law exists on the subject.

