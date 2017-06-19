BJP takes dig at Mehbooba Mufti for holding iftar party in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo)

The state BJP, an alliance partner of the ruling PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, today slammed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for hosting an ‘iftar party’ here two days after the killing of six police personnel by militants in the Valley last week. The ruling alliance partner also said that the chief minister should have cancelled ‘iftar’ keeping in mind the emotions of the family members of the slain police personnel, including an official.

Mufti had hosted an iftar party here last night, in which around 1,000 guests from various walks of life, attended. “Wasn’t the wiping off of the whole police party in an ambush enough for the state to mourn the loss and cancel the official feast?” J-K BJP Spokesperson, S S Bijral said.

He said that everyone in the state had been taken over by grief over loss of brave hearts and they expect that the administration, at least, could have demonstrated emotional solidarity with them and cancelled the official iftar party.

Bijral, a retired IG of Jammu and Kashmir Police, also alleged that the state hosted a ‘feast your eyes’ iftar party at Jammu while people, particularly in the Valley, mourned the brutal killing of the policemen by terrorists. He terming as “an official ritual” the hosting of ‘iftar’ by the chief minister ahead of Eid for prominent citizens irrespective of their religious allegiance.

SHO Feroz Ahmed Dar of police station Achhabal and five policemen were killed by terrorists at Thajiwara village, on June 16, when they were returning after performing law and order duty. “After killing them, the terrorists displaying unprecedented savagery as they mangled their faces, riddling them with bullets with vengeance and took away their weapons,” the BJP leader said.

