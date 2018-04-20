BJP sweeps municipal corporations elections in Jharkhand, CM Raghubar Das says people voted for development

A buoyant Chief Minister Raghubar Das, addressing the media after party’s victory, said that the people have voted for development and have reposed their faith in “sabka sath-sabka vikas”. (Express photo/File) A buoyant Chief Minister Raghubar Das, addressing the media after party’s victory, said that the people have voted for development and have reposed their faith in “sabka sath-sabka vikas”. (Express photo/File)

The BJP on Friday recorded a major victory in the urban local bodies (ULBs) elections, which were held along party lines for the first time in the state. The voting for 34 ULBs were held on April 16.

The ruling party swept all 10 posts in the five municipal corporations, five each for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, of Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Adityapur (in Jamshedpur), Medini Nagar (in Palamu) and Giridih. Besides, it won the chairperson’s posts in nine out of 14 nagar panchayats (NPs) and the post of vice-chairperson in five NPs.

In the Municipal Councils, the BJP recorded a score of seven out of 16 for the post of chairperson and five for the post of vice-chairpersons.

Congress managed to win four seats of chairpersons in municipal councils—Phusro, Gumla, Simdega and Lohardaga. It also won one seat of chairperson in Kapali NP (in Seraikela Kharsawan district). Further, it bagged three seats of vice-chairpersons in the municipal councils.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the main opposition party, could win only two seats of chairperson in the municipal council and three seats of vice-chairpersons; winning both the seats in Chaibasa, the constituency of BJP MP and the state Party president Laxman Gilua.

झारखण्ड की सवा तीन करोड़ जनता को हार्दिक बधाई और आभार। नगर निगम, नगर निकाय और नगर पंचायत चुनावों में @BJP4India को मिली ये ऐतिहासिक विजय दरअसल झारखण्ड की सवा तीन करोड़ जनता की जीत है।ये विकास और जनता के विश्वास की जीत है । #BJP4Jharkhand — Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) April 20, 2018

JMM’s general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “We accept the verdict and will review the reasons of why we were not able to reach out to the voters. However, there was misuse of official machinery by the state government and de-limitation exercise was carried out in a manner that affected our chances.”

Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) won four seats; two each of chairperson in municipal councils and NPs.

Independent candidates bagged two seats of chairperson in the municipal councils, while cornering one seat of vice-chairpersons. Rashtriya Janata Dal bagged one seat each of chairperson and vice-chairperson in two places in the NPs.

A buoyant Chief Minister Raghubar Das, addressing the media after party’s victory, said that the people have voted for development and have reposed their faith in “sabka sath-sabka vikas”.

Taking a dig at Congress, Das said: “It is party that is past its expiry date, like the medicines. Whatever they do is just not working; and they are getting increasingly frustrated.” He added that JMM has now become Jharkhand Mudra Mochan Party (Jharkhand Money Making Party).

Earlier in the day, Ranchi sitting Mayor Asha Lakra, who was the BJP’s candidate, and Sanjeev Vijayvargiya, the current incumbent and the candidate for deputy mayor, trailed by a few thousand votes, but came back strongly winning by comfortable margins.

Das underlined the importance of wins in places like Khunti, Sahebganj and Pakur (both the seats in all three places) saying the Party has done well in Santhal Paragana, a region considered to be the stronghold of JMM. “Also, we have been hearing for the past few months about some anti-national elements befooling people in the name of patthalgadi. But the people of Khunti have given their resounding reply that they don’t want such elements amongst themselves. We will have to keep working hard to bring development in these places,” he said.

“In places like Pakur and Sahebganj, there was the issue of illegal immigration. But, we have done very well there. Also, the JMM has not been able to hold on to its turf, winning only Madhupur and Raj Mahal seats for the post of chairpersons. It means the BJP’s policies for all-round development in Santhal Paragana is getting people’s support,” said a state BJP spokesperson. He added that the Party had won seats in all regions of the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App