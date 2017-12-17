BJP supporters scuttle programme in memory of December 16 gangrape: AAP

Earlier in the day, BJP workers showed black flags to Kejriwal at event in Mukundpur where he had gone to inaugurate a flyover.The BJP alleged that Kejriwal politicised the event and local MP Manoj Tiwari was not even informed about it. Earlier in the day, BJP workers showed black flags to Kejriwal at event in Mukundpur where he had gone to inaugurate a flyover.The BJP alleged that Kejriwal politicised the event and local MP Manoj Tiwari was not even informed about it.

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday alleged that supporters of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday “scuttled” a programme being held in the memory of December 16 gangrape and also hooted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he was speaking. The AAP also accused the BJP of politicising the event held at the Constitution Club here.

“Extremely shameful of BJP and its officials including PA to @ManojTiwariMP and spokesperson @RaviBabbarbjp for scuttling a programme being held in the memory of late Nirbhaya! Delhi will never forgive @BJP4India for this,” the party’s twitter handle said.

On December 12, 2012, Nirbhaya, a physiotherapy student was gangraped in a moving bus, and dumped on the streets under the cover of darkness in south Delhi, sparking outrage, with many citizens taking to streets. She succumbed to her injuries on December 16, 2012. Rejecting the charge, Tiwari said he had been asked by the organisers not to bring politics into his speech and he adhered to it.

— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 16, 2017

“When I learnt about the hooting, I condemned the incident. But if people are hooting at Kejriwal then this is worrisome. I am sad that Kejriwal did not take the Nirbhaya Day seriously,” the BJP MP said. Earlier in the day, BJP workers showed black flags to Kejriwal at event in Mukundpur where he had gone to inaugurate a flyover.

The BJP alleged that Kejriwal politicised the event and local MP Manoj Tiwari was not even informed about it.

