Muslim bodies creating hindrances in resolving Ayodhya issue: Subramanian Swamy

Swamy said that it has been over six years after the Allahabad HC decided the civil appeal and that it needed to be heard at the earliest. (Source: PTI Photo) Swamy said that it has been over six years after the Allahabad HC decided the civil appeal and that it needed to be heard at the earliest. (Source: PTI Photo)

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday accused Muslim bodies of “creating hindrances” in resolving the Ram Janambhumi-Babri Masjid dispute and said the “outer limit” to settle the issue is April 2018. Swamy made these comments a day after Muslim organisations appeared skeptical about the Supreme Court’s suggestion for an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute.

They had said such attempts in the past have been unsuccessful.

“All the Muslim parties had yesterday said on TV that this (out-of-court negotiation) is all waste of time…Only the SC should hear it…They create hindrances in the hearing…Somehow, they are trying to delay it,” he said.

He said the matter has been pending before the Apex Court for six-and-a-half years, but not a single hearing has been held.

“Either we reach a solution through mediation under SC judges or there is day-to-day hearing. If they (the Muslim parties) try to avoid by adjournment, then the outer limit is April 2018.” However, he did not elaborate what he meant by the “April 2018 outer limit”.

Following the BJP’s impressive show in the recently concluded assembly polls in five states, the party is likely to regain majority in the Rajya Sabha, which would pave the way for bringing a law to build the temple.

Some right wing organisations, including the VHP, have been pitching for bringing law to help construct the temple.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday suggested an out-of-court settlement of the lingering Ram Janambhumi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya, observing that issues of “religion and sentiments” can be best resolved through talks.

Chief Justice J S Khehar also offered to mediate even as the bench headed by him suggested that the parties to the dispute adopt a “give a bit and take a bit” approach for a meaningful and sincere negotiation to resolve the issue.

The observations were made after Swamy mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing, saying that it has been over six years after the Allahabad High Court decided the civil appeal and that it needed to be heard at the earliest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now