BJP stopped politics of appeasement: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah meeting with party workers who are tortured by TMC in Bengal at ICCR on Tuesday (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) BJP President Amit Shah meeting with party workers who are tortured by TMC in Bengal at ICCR on Tuesday (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said that his party has stopped the politics of appeasement in the country and introduced politics of performance. The Narendra Modi government has in the last three years shown the political will to take decisions unlike the previous Congress-led government which had suffered from policy paralysis, he said during an interaction with intellectuals on the second day of his three-day visit to this city.

Shah said that in the last three years India has emerged as the fastest growing economy in the world and this was not an easy task. He said no opposition party could level corruption charges against the Modi government, adding that it has taken decisions for the benefit of the people.

Shah stressed that the BJP believed in the politics of performance and those who performed survived. “We do not believe in the politics of appeasement which is votebank politics,” Shah said.

