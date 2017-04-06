BJP Sthapana Diwas: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at party HQ

BJP Sthapana Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during BJP Foundation Day celebrations. (Source: M Venkaiah Naidu/Twitter) BJP Sthapana Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during BJP Foundation Day celebrations. (Source: M Venkaiah Naidu/Twitter)

Congratulating BJP workers on the party’s 37th foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was “a matter of great pride” that people across the country had placed their trust in the party. “It is a matter of pride that people across India and across all sections of society have placed their trust in BJP. Gratitude to the people,” PM Modi tweeted. The prime minister also visited the BJP headquarters in New Delhi’s Ashoka Road to pay his respects to party ideologue and Jan Sangh leader Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Acknowledging the work done by founding fathers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Modi wrote on Twitter, “On the Sthapana Diwas of @BJP4India, I congratulate the entire family of BJP Karyakartas working across the length and breadth of India. We recall with pride the hardwork of generations of BJP Karyakartas who built the Party brick by brick with the endeavour to serve society.”

Other BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh, Radha Mohan Singh, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, M Venkaiah Naidu, Rajyavardhan Rathore‏ and Yogi Adityanath also extended their wishes on BJP Sthapana Diwas on Twitter.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jharkhand to lay foundation stone of a multi-modal terminal on River Ganga at Sahibganj.

