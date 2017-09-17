BJP steps up demand for ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations

Cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders have come up in Nizamabad Town ahead of the public meeting to demand official recognition of the merger of the erstwhile Nizam state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest. BJP is demanding that September 17 should be observed as Telangana Liberation Day. Today’s ‘Sankalp Sabha’ is to be held at the Polytechnic College ground and may begin at 4.00 pm.

Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said that since many years, BJP has been demanding that September 17 be celebrated officially by the state government as Telangana Liberation Day. “We are disappointed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has now taken a u-turn and had kept mum while he had supported the demand for official celebration of the day during undivided Andhra Pradesh, and during the Telangana separate state agitation,” he said.

BJP leaders unfurled the tricolor at their offices across Telangana and chanted ‘Jai Telangana’ slogans. CM KCR’s daughter K Kavita is TRS MP from Nizamabad, and the BJP, which is trying to gain some ground in Telangana, decided to hold the public meeting in her territory.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd