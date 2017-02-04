BJP steers clear of ‘internal matter’ of AIADMK: M Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo)

Seeking to steer clear of the “internal matter” of AIADMK, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday declined to comment on reports that there might be attempts to urge Sasikala to take over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at party MLAs meet on Sunday. “That is an internal matter of the AIADMK. We don’t decide who should be their secretary or general secretary. It is their internal problem, let them decide,” Naidu told reporters in Bengaluru.

Naidu was replying to a query about reports that Sasikala might be considered for CM’s post that too when the Election Commission has sought the response of AIADMK on a complaint filed by sacked leader Sasikala Pushpa against the election of V K Sasikala as party General Secretary. “…if they have not done (it) according to rules, their own party people will take a decision (on EC notice),” Naidu said.

On reported attempts to make Sasikala the chief minister, Naidu said when Jayalalithaa was alive, she had appointed O Paneerselvam to the post. “After her unfortunate demise, he was elected as the chief minister. The Centre had made it clear to Panneerselvam that it would work with the state government and help it. This assurance has been given by the Prime Minister to the Chief Minister. There is no change in that stand,” he said.

The AIADMK sources have not committed on the agenda of the meeting at Chennai on Sunday and have declined to confirm reports that the MLAs would urge Sasikala, who was made the General Secretary following the death of Jayalalithaa, to take over as Chief Minister.