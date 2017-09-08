BJP state unit plans grand reception to Kannanthanam

BJP leaders and workers led by state president Kummanom Rajasekharan would receive the Minister on his arrival at Nedumbassery airport that day. (Photo: Facebook) BJP leaders and workers led by state president Kummanom Rajasekharan would receive the Minister on his arrival at Nedumbassery airport that day. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP’s Kerala unit will organise a grand reception to Alphons Kannanthanam, who will be visiting the state on September 10 after assuming office as union minister.

BJP leaders and workers led by state president Kummanom Rajasekharan would receive the Minister on his arrival at Nedumbassery airport that day. A reception has been arranged at Moovatupuzha in Ernakulam district later in the day, a party release said here today.

A bureaucrat-turned-politician, Kannanthanam, a national executive member of the party, is the first from Kerala to become a minister in the BJP-led NDA goverment headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A road-show has also been arranged by the party for the Minister in his home constituency Kanjirapally in Kottayam district.

Kannanthanam would also participate in the Sree Krishna Jayanthi celebrations at Kottayam on September 12.

A reception has also been organised for Kannanthanam, who has been made Minister of State for Tourism, IT and Eectronics in the state capital on September 16 before he leaves for New Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Who is Alphons Kannanthanam?