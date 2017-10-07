BJP state executive committee meet in Kanpur: Focus on improving coordination between state govt, party workers

The meeting, to be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Cabinet ministers, and senior leaders, is also likely to pass a resolution praising the Centre’s move of rolling out GST. The meeting, to be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Cabinet ministers, and senior leaders, is also likely to pass a resolution praising the Centre’s move of rolling out GST.

THE BJP state executive committee’s two-day meet in Kanpur, beginning October 11, will focus on how to improve coordination between the Adityanath government and state party workers. Also, strategies to contest the upcoming urban local body polls are likely to be discussed.

The meeting, to be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Cabinet ministers, and senior leaders, is also likely to pass a resolution praising the Centre’s move of rolling out GST. This comes as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on GST, during his three-day visit to Amethi, which concluded on Friday.

The schedule for urban local body polls are likely to be announced by the end of this month. These polls will be the first test for the Adityanath government.

Also, it will be the first party state executive under state president Mahendra Nath Pandey. Asked about agenda of the meet, Pandey said a committee of leaders has been set up to decide on what to discuss at the meet. “As we are in the government, focus will be on communicating the feedback and expectations of the people to the government and make the cadre aware of works and public welfare programmes being undertaken,” he added.

“Other issues could also be included in the agenda of the meet, based on the points mentioned by party national president Amit Shah in his speeches at Amethi on October 10. He will later visit Lucknow and Sitapur as well,” a senior leader said, adding that there is no information about Shah attending the state executive meet so far.

This will be the second state executive committee after BJP came to power in the state. In the previous executive meeting held in May, the workers were told to change their behaviour and mindset because the party had come to power.

Sources said while Pandey will hold the meeting with the existing team of office-bearers and committee members, changes will be made in the team after the local body elections.

On October 11, a meeting of party state office-bearers will be held to finalise proposals for discussion in the state executive meet the next day. “Besides lauding GST, measures taken to improve coordination between the party and the state government in recent days will be discussed at the meet. The state government’s crop loan redemption scheme will also be highlighted to counter questions raised by Opposition parties, regarding discrimination in implementation of the scheme,” said a senior leader.

