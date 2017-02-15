BJP stands for progress, development: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis warned voters against exercising franchise in favour of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena stating that “bankrupt” banks do not give any returns. (PTI Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis warned voters against exercising franchise in favour of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena stating that “bankrupt” banks do not give any returns. (PTI Photo)

Equating BJP to a bank which offers good returns to investors, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his party stands for progress and development and anyone casting vote in its favour will “earn interest” in the form of development. “BJP is that bank which stands for progress and development. If you cast your vote to it (BJP) you will get interest in the form of development,” Fadnavis said in Chiplun nearly 250 kms from Mumbai where he attended an election campaign.

The chief minister, in his typical style, also warned voters against exercising franchise in favour of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena stating that “bankrupt” banks do not give any returns.

“…but if you invest in other banks (referring to parties) opened by Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar or Uddhav Thackeray, you will not get anything because their banks are bankrupt,” said Fadnavis.

The chief minister also spelled out development works carried out by the BJP government in last two years and explained various schemes started by the party for the welfare of poor.

The first phase of Zilla Parishad polls will be held on February 16.