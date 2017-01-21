Manipur: BJP spokesperson’s son jailed for five years on murder charge

The District and Sessions Judge of Imphal West has sentenced N. Ajay Meitei, the son of a former minister and at present BJP spokesperson N. Biren Singh to serve five years in prison for his involvement in a six-year old murder case. Ajay and his family have also been asked to pay a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs as compensation to the victim’s family. Ajay, pleaded for his release on probation of good conduct under Section 4 of the Probation of Offender Act 1958 read with Section 360 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). However, District and Sessions Court Judge M. Manojkumar Singh after hearing both sides has announced the sentence for five years rigorous imprisonment.

Ajay was brought to the court in a prison van at around 10.30 a.m. and taken inside the court room at around 11. Victim Irom Roger’s mother Chitra, a resident of Wangkhei in Imphl East district, was also present for the hearing. Ajay is accused of having shot Irom Roger in a case of road rage in Imphal during the Yaoshang Festival on March 20, 2011. Ajay and four of his friends were arrested in connection with the case but the four others were discharged from the case in 2011.