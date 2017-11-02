BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli made NADA panel vice-chairman

BJP leader Nalin Kohli. (Source: ANI) BJP leader Nalin Kohli. (Source: ANI)

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli has been appointed a vice-chairman of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA for two years. Kohli’s appointment was made under the rules of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and his tenure runs till October 15, 2019. “The ADDP has the power to hear and determine all issues arising from any matter which is referred to it pursuant to these anti-doping Rules. In particular, the ADDP has the power to determine the consequences of anti-doping rule violation to be imposed pursuant to these anti-doping rules,” the NADA said.

“Shri Kohli would be entitled to Rs 4000 per day for sitting of the panel and local conveyance allowance in accordance with extant rules of the Government of India. Only outstation members would be entitled to travelling allowance admissible as per rules of GoI in force from time to time. This sitting of the panel would be in the office of NADA, New Delhi,” it added.

Accepting the appointment, Kohli, a Supreme Court lawyer, said, “It is an honour that comes with much responsibility. One will need to discharge it judiciously as long term implications are involved on performance and careers of sportspersons.”

