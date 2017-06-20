BJP spokesperson files complaint against journalist over remark on Ram Nath Kovind

Journalist Rana Ayyub (Picture via Facebook) Journalist Rana Ayyub (Picture via Facebook)

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday registered a police complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub for the latter’s tweet on the NDA’s president pick Ram Nath Kovind. Sharma tweeted late Monday: “Filed a complaint against Journalist Rana Ayyub under SC/ST Act, 1989 for her derogatory tweet about Hon’ble Ram Nath Kovind.”

The complaint registered with the Commissioner of Police of Delhi, dated June 19, 2017, reads: “To classify a sitting and incumbent Hon’ble Governer of Bihar and now NDA nominee for post of President of India, namely Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, as “Worst Best” for the post of Hon’ble President of India is not only directly undermining the abilities and position in society of a member of the Scheduled Castes but is also blatantly and scurrilously slanderous and casteist.”

Filed a complaint against Journalist Rana Ayyub under SC/ST Act, 1989 for her derogatory tweet about Hon’ble Sh. #RamNathKovind ji pic.twitter.com/sVk7ZqjQUk — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) June 19, 2017

Soon after the BJP announced its presidential candidate on Monday, Ayyub took to Twitter to take a dig at the choice by referring to to former President Pratibha Patil.

And you thought Pratibha Patil was the worst bet http://t.co/1jdGDtJmxF — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 19, 2017

In response to the police complaint filed by Nupur, Rana tweeted, “If you are done with ur publicity stunt, can I send a copy of Gujarat files where some serious stuff is said about your leaders.”

Dear Nupur, if you are done with ur publicity stunt, can i send a copy of Gujarat files where some serious stuff is said about ur leaders http://t.co/stGp2cAM7T — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 19, 2017

Rana Ayyub self-published in 2016 her work of investigative journalism of the 2002 Gujarat riots as “Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up”.

