BJP spokesperson files complaint against journalist over remark on Ram Nath Kovind

BJP termed Rana Ayyub's remark about Ram Nath Kovind as 'scurrilously slanderous and casteist'.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2017 11:10 am
Rana Ayyub President choice, Rana Ayyub BJP, BJP Spokesperson, Nupur Sharma Rana Ayyub, Indian express, India news Journalist Rana Ayyub (Picture via Facebook)
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday registered a police complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub for the latter’s tweet on the NDA’s president pick Ram Nath Kovind. Sharma tweeted late Monday: “Filed a complaint against Journalist Rana Ayyub under SC/ST Act, 1989 for her derogatory tweet about Hon’ble Ram Nath Kovind.”

The complaint registered with the Commissioner of Police of Delhi, dated June 19, 2017, reads: “To classify a sitting and incumbent Hon’ble Governer of Bihar and now NDA nominee for post of President of India, namely Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, as “Worst Best” for the post of Hon’ble President of India is not only directly undermining the abilities and position in society of a member of the Scheduled Castes but is also blatantly and scurrilously slanderous and casteist.”

Soon after the BJP announced its presidential candidate on Monday, Ayyub took to Twitter to take a dig at the choice by referring to to former President Pratibha Patil.

In response to the police complaint filed by Nupur, Rana tweeted, “If you are done with ur publicity stunt, can I send a copy of Gujarat files where some serious stuff is said about your leaders.”

Rana Ayyub self-published in 2016 her work of investigative journalism of the 2002 Gujarat riots as “Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up”.

