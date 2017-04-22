BJP slams Telangana CM for piling up more promises

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao

In an apparent reference to a farmers’ welfare scheme announced by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his party plenary session, Opposition BJP today said fresh promises made by TRS government look “insincere and unreliable” as those made during the elections have not been fulfilled yet.

“Even after three years of its rule, TRS party has not delivered on its election manifesto promises like double bed room homes, three acres of land to Dalits and ‘KG to PG free education’ and many others. CM KCR making more promises without having to deliver on earlier ones makes his promises insincere and unreliable,” Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said in a statement.

Rao yesterday announced that the state government would provide Rs 4,000 per acre to all farmers in the state towards their farm expenses from next year.

The BJP spokesperson took exception to Rao announcing policy decisions at his party convention instead of doing so in a cabinet meeting.

“It was quite shocking to see CM KCR making large policy decisions involving thousands of crores of state exchequer at a party plenary, instead of a cabinet meeting. Telangana State is being misgoverned. CM KCR governance model is undemocratic and nothing seems to function through established best practices or a governance system,” he said.

