BJP slams Nitish govt over non-payment of incentive to students

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI photo/File) Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI photo/File)

Opposition BJP on Thursday slammed Nitish Kumar government over non-payment of an incentive of Rs 10,000 to students who had passed matriculation and intermediate in first division even as dates for the next examination of the two levels have been announced. “Dates of next matriculation and Intermediate exams have been announced but the Rs 10,000 incentive money to students clearing these tests in first division last year is yet to be given,” senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said in a statement.

“Is the state government which has already stopped all sorts of scholarship planning to stop the incentive money for first divisioner of matriculation and Intermediate exams?” Sushil Modi, who is a former Deputy Chief Minister, asked.

The Bihar government had announced a programme to provide Rs 10,000 as incentive to students clearing matriculation and Intermediate exam in first division.

The scheme also had a provision to pay Rs 8000 to second divisioners in the two exams belonging to Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe.

“Eight months have lapsed since conduct of the two exams last time but incentive money is yet to be distributed”, he added.

Sushil Modi said during NDA regime in Bihar, bank accounts of students were opened for payment of scholarship and incentive money, but no payment has been made to them since then.

Sushil Modi, who is Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, said during polls when financial crisis was plaguing the state, the chief minister had done away with the mandatory 75 per cent attendance as a condition for getting bicycle and free uniform “but now when elections are over he is mulling to hike compulsory attendance from 75 per cent to 85 per cent for the same.”