BJP slams Mulayam Singh Yadav for defending Gayatri Prajapati

The BJP on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav for defending his close aide Gayatri Prajapati and advised the SP patriarch to “chant Gayatri Mantra” instead of supporting the jailed rape accused. Mulayam’s defence of Gayatri reflected his “anti-woman” stance, the BJP said. “Giving certificate of innocence to Gayatri is condemnable. He (Mulayam) is a senior and mature leader, but his anti-woman face was seen earlier also when he made controversial comments. Defending Gayatri, corroborates his anti-woman stance and mentality of giving patronage to criminals,” BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said.

“No action could be taken against Gayatri in the previous Akhilesh Yadav regime and FIR was registered against him only after the Supreme Court directed the erstwhile SP government to do so,” he said. He advised Mulayam to “chant Gayatri mantra” instead of defending the tainted Gayatri.

Mulayam had on Tuesday visited the district jail here to meet the rape accused and termed him “innocent”. “He (Prajapati) is innocent and is being treated like a terrorist. BJP government is following political vendetta. I will meet the prime minister and if needed the president to apprise them of the matter,” he had said.

“There is no proof with police against Prajapati. A conspiracy is being hatched against him,” he had said. Prajapati was arrested after an FIR was registered with the Gautampalli police station here on February 18, 2017 on Supreme Court directive.

The complainant had alleged that she was repeatedly raped by the accused. She had alleged that Prajapati had also tried to molest her daughter. A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court will frame charges on July 3 against Prajapati and six others in the case.

The matter had rapidly acquired a political hue as it came at a time when electioneering was at its peak in Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly polls. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the case during an election meeting in Jaunpur when he said, “In this country, when we do something good, we chant the Gayatri Mantra. But, the SP-Congress alliance is chanting the Gayatri Prajapati Mantra.”

