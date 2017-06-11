BJP slams Mamta Banerjee for making no compromise with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha

Mamata Banerjee. (File) Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Condemning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s move on Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters, who are protesting against the alleged imposition of Bengali in the schools of the hills, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the former is fueling the issue by asserting that no compromises will be made in the matter.

“Mamata Banerjee is taking an extreme step towards the issues raised by the Gorkha land. She by taking a very firm stand, that no compromises will be made is further reiterating the atmosphere,” BJP leader S. Prakash told ANI.

He further advised Mamata to resolve the issue with utmost discretion. “They are opposed to the mandatory imposition of Bengali in the Gorkha land area. They are not different and she is ruling them also. It is already reeling under violence and she is well aware of it. She must reach out to them and ensure that their concerns are being addressed and bring back Darjeeling and Gorkha land area to normalcy,” Prakash added.

The GJM supporters are protesting against the alleged imposition of Bengali in the schools of the hills. The agitation arose from an announcement made by Mamata last week that Bengali would be taught compulsorily up to Class 10 in the state schools.

After the GJM cadres clashed with the police following their protests against Mamata’s visit to Darjeeling and her decision to make Bengali compulsory in syllabus of schools across the state, the Army was called in to control the situation on Saturday.

According to reports, the protest led by the GJM turned violent after protesters resorted to vandalism as they torched police vehicles and attacked policemen. Though several people were injured in the clashes, which had police personnel lathi-charging GJM supporters armed with stones, the exact number could not be immediately ascertained.

Meanwhile, reports said that Banerjee has described the 12-hour-long strike as “illegal”, saying the government would take legal action against those who participate in it.

