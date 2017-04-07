BJP slams AAP over report, demands reply

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Source: PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Source: PTI)

Union Minister of State Nirmala Sitharaman and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari attacked the AAP over the Shunglu Committee report Thursday. Tiwari said even “a signature flaw led to cancellation of nominations. However, flaws in 404 files could not make the AAP government resign on moral ground”. “We are tired of asking Kejriwal to tender his resignation. Now, we think it is only appropriate to demand the suspension of the government as they are power hungry people,” said Tiwari. While Sitharaman demanded a reply from the AAP on the gross misuse of power and nepotism.

