BJP: Siddaramaiah got kickbacks in penalty payment

The leader of the opposition BJP in Karnataka and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Energy Minister D K Shivakumar of corruption in the course of payment of penalty of Rs 447 crore to the central government for reallotment of a coal block allotted to a public-private firm. At a press conference at the state BJP office, Yeddyurappa alleged that the Karnataka government paid a penalty of Rs 447 crore to the Centre without any necessity and that Siddaramiah and Shivakumar received kickbacks in the bargain. “We charge them with receiving kickbacks for this payment,” Yeddyurappa said.

Shivakumar and state Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao refuted the allegations, stating that the Rs 447 crore penalty was paid by the state in protest after the Centre approached the Supreme Court with a contempt plea against the state for non-payment of the penalty. “Yeddyurappa is misleading the public. This will boomerang. We are ready for any kind of probe and debate on the issue. The decision to pay the penalty was taken in the interest of the state and not for any personal gain,” Shivakumar stated in New Delhi.

The fine was paid to ensure reallocation of the Baranj coal block in Maharashtra for coal supply to power generation units in Karnataka, Shivakumar added.

The alleged corruption occurred in the course of a joint venture between the state-run Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) — where the CM and energy minister are the chairman and managing directors, respectively — and Kolkata’s Eastern Mineral and Trading Agency (EMTA).

The joint venture called Karnataka EMTA Coal Mines Ltd — where KPCL held 24 per cent stake — came into existence in 2002 and was allocated six coal mines in 2003 by the UPA government. After the coal scam the Supreme Court in 2012 cancelled the coal mining licences of KECML and imposed penalties on the firm. The BJP has accused KPCL of paying the entire penalty imposed on KECML by March 16, 2017 despite holding only a 24 per cent stake in KECML.

“KPCL wrote to KECML on December 30, 2014, barely 48 hours before the deadline for paying penalty, asking KECML to pay the entire amount. But within 24 hours of writing the letter KPCL paid Rs 110 crore of the penalty despite no demand having been made on KPCL to make the payment,” Yeddyurappa said. “Again shockingly on March 16, 2017, KPCL paid the remaining Rs 337 crore despite cases pending in the Supreme Court and the high court over the matter,” he said.

The Congress in Karnataka refuted the allegations as baseless. “The interests of KPCL are fully protected,’’ Congress working president Rao said. “Since the matter is before the courts the BJP should stop making these allegations,” he said.

