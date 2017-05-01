BJP should prove non-interference in AIADMK through deeds: MK Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo)

BJP’s contention that it had no role in AIADMK’s squabbles could be accepted only if the Centre took follow-up action against ruling party functionaries who came under income tax raids in the state recently. Listing out the names of those whose premises were searched by tax authorities since the run up to the last year’s Assembly polls, DMK Working President M K Stalin asked what action had been taken following the raids.

“We are ready to accept BJP’s claim that it had nothing to do with the AIADMK’s squabbles… if follow-up action was taken on these raids,” he said.

Stalin referred to the Income Tax raids against Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, former state Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, Karur-based businessman C P Anbunathan from whose residence Rs 4.77 crore was seized ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls among others.

He sought to know what action was taken following these raids.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai after taking part in the May Day celebrations, the DMK top leader said “transparent action” should be taken following tax raids and added “it should not be an eyewash.”

State BJP leaders have dismissed accusations that the saffron party was trying to gain ‘backdoor’ entry into the state power corridors by playing a role in the AIADMK’s woes.

Stalin had last night alleged the BJP government was behind the raids and related developments said that the Prime Minister should stop his party from using agencies like Income Tax for “politics”.

He had also charged that “selective raids and arrest” were being carried out against one faction of AIADMK.

