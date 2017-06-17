BJP should expand to bring social transformation: Amit Shah

Amit Shah paid his respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue at Shivaji Park. Pradip Das Amit Shah paid his respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue at Shivaji Park. Pradip Das

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday gave a clarion call for further expansion of the organisation to bring social transformation in Maharashtra. Shah arrived in Mumbai on Friday on a three-day visit. While pointing out that the objective of the nation-wide tour was to work on further expansion of the party, he extorted the party cadre to work relentlessly, keeping in mind the larger objective of “samajik parivartan” (social transformation).

In a statement issued here by the party at the end of a series of meetings with organisation heads, ministers and elected representatives in the state legislature and parliament on the first day, Shah said: “I have embarked on a nation-wide tour to further expand and consolidate the BJP so that it enables us to bring social change.”

Highlighting the electoral success of the party in the recent elections in Uttar Pradesh, he reiterated that more efforts have to be taken with greater perseverance and tenacity without lowering the guard. Shortly after his arrival in Mumbai, Shah was accorded a grand welcome by the state BJP. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the cabinet ministers and state BJP leaders and workers to welcome Shah.

The BJP president offered floral tributes at warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue at Shivaji Park. He visited Chaityabhoomi to offer homage to Dr B R Ambedkar. He also visited the Veer Savarkar Memorial and Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park. On the first day of the visit, Shah held exhaustive deliberations with party leaders across sections, from grassroots to cabinet ministers, to ascertain the impact of policies and programmes of the Centre and the state.

The meeting with senior state BJP leaders saw the BJP president engaged in an interactive session. He asked questions to judge the work and elicited information based on ground reports. The meetings continued late into the night.

The first day was marked by a luncheon meeting, along with interaction with editors at Fadnavis’ residence at Varsha.

