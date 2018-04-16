People should decide if BJP can be called ‘Balatkar Janata Party’, says Congress leader Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said: I had read somewhere that there are 20 BJP leaders who are involved in rape cases. Now, Bharatiya Janata Party should be called Balatkar Janata Party. The people have to make a decision on this Kamal Nath said: I had read somewhere that there are 20 BJP leaders who are involved in rape cases. Now, Bharatiya Janata Party should be called Balatkar Janata Party. The people have to make a decision on this

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the recent rape case in Unnao and claimed there are 20 leaders of the party who are involved in similar rape cases.

“Maine kahin padha tha ki 20 aise neta hain Bharatiya Janata Party ke jo balatkar se jude hue hain. Ab inka naam Bharatiya Janata Party hona chahiye ya Balatkar Janata Party, ye janta ko sochna hai (I had read somewhere that there are 20 BJP leaders who are involved in rape cases. People must make a decision whether it should be called BJP or Balatkar Janata Party),” ANI quoted him as saying.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested by CBI for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Unnao. He was produced before a Lucknow court where he pleaded innocence.

On Saturday, Congress communications in-charge alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has been shielding rapists.

“BJP leaders have mastered the art of extending state protection to rapists, shaming the victim and her family, defending the accused and crying conspiracy…And the Adityanath government has perfected this art to the hilt,” he said in a statement.

The alleged rape case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence last week after alleging police inaction against the BJP MLA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd