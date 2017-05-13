BJP set to get SDMC, EDMC mayor post unopposed

The BJP is set to get the posts of mayor and deputy mayor unopposed in the south and the east Delhi civic bodies, polls for which would be held on May 19 and May 22 respectively.

Today was the last day for filing nomination papers for the mayoral polls for the two corporations.

For the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in the SDMC, BJP’s candidates are Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Dwarka-B ward) and Kailash Sankla (Punjabi Bagh) respectively, outgoing Leader of House in SDMC, Subhash Arya said.

No other party has filed nominations for the two posts.

Last year, BJP’s Shyam Sharma was elected as the new South Delhi Mayor.

For the post of chairman of the south corporation’s standing committee, the BJP has fielded Bhupender Gupta. It has fielded Shikha Rai, Nandani Sharma, Tulsi Joshi and Poorva for being members of the panel.

Congress’ Andrews Ganj councillor Abhishek Dutt has filed nomination for the post of SDMC’s panel member while Ashok Kumar, an AAP councillor from Hastsal ward, is also in the fray for the panel membership post.

In the EDMC, BJP’s Neema Bhagat and Bipin Bihari Singh are set to get elected unopposed as mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

BJP’s New Usmanpur councillor Satya Sharma had last year trounced Congress rival Taj Mohammed for the post of mayor of east Delhi.

The saffron party has fielded its councillors Pravesh Sharma, Santosh, Satpal Singh, Kiran and Kanchan Maheswari, for the post of members of the EDMC’s standing committee, while AAP’s Rekha Tyagi is in fray for the same post.

In the NDMC too, BJP’s Preeti Aggarwal (ward No. 57-N) and Vijay Kumar Bhagat (ward No. 20-N) are set to be elected unopposed for the post of mayor and deputy mayor, polls for which would be held on May 18.

With these, the BJP, which swept the MCD polls, will have its mayors and deputy mayors in all three civic bodies.

The MCD elections were held on April 23 in which the BJP bagged 181 of the 270 wards. Elections to the remaining two wards would be held on May 14 and May 21.

