BJP sends 3-MP delegation to violence-hit Dhulagarh in West Bengal

A three-MP delegation of BJP will visit Dhulagarh in West Bengal on Saturday to look into incidents of violence, the party said claiming that its supporters and members of a particular community have been targeted. The delegation includes Satyapal Singh, a Lok Sabha member and former Mumbai Police Commissioner; Jagdambika Pal, also a Lok Sabha member, and Roopa Ganguly, a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh will join the delegation once it reaches the state, party leaders said. BJP has alleged that the minority wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress has targeted Hindus in the area in Howrah district for their support to the saffron party. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi enquired from the state Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha about the law and order situation there. According to information received from the Governor’s residence, Purakayastha briefed Tripathi on the matter.

“The governor asked the DGP to ensure peace and law and order in the area and to take strict action against the culprits,” a release issued by the Raj Bhavan said yesterday. Tension erupted in Dhulagarh when two groups reportedly clashed as a procession was brought out in the area last week.

As per a senior officer at the Howrah Commissionerate, police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control when the groups hurled bombs at each other.