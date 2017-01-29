BJP seeks judicial probe into ‘exodus’ of Hindus from Kashmir

Abandoned houses in Kashmir’s Shopian area. (Source: File/Express Photo) Abandoned houses in Kashmir’s Shopian area. (Source: File/Express Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP Sunday demanded setting up of a judicial commission to look into the alleged mass exodus of Hindus and Sikhs from Kashmir.

“It has been demanded that judicial commission may be constituted to probe into the mass exodus of Hindus and Sikhs of Valley and to punish those who are responsible for mass massacre in different places of the Jammu and Kashmir,” according to a resolution passed by the BJP (J&K) Kashmir Displaced District (KDD) in Jammu on Sunday. At a working committee meeting, chaired by BJP state vice president Yudhvir Sethi and KDD president Chand Jee Bhat, the resolution was passed.

“It was resolved reservation of seats in Assembly and Parliament should be announced for Kashmiri displaced people so that they can choose their candidate,” the resolution said. It was further resolved that a six-member committee, headed by a minister and a member from Kashmiri Displaced District, should be constituted to find out ways and means for mitigating problems being faced by the Kashmiri Displaced People.

“Reservation for unemployed Kashmiri Displaced educated youth in Indian Railways, central government departments and banks, pending ex-gratia amount; ban on the sale of Hindu religions properties was also concern of the gathering in meeting,” it said.

Yudhvir Sathi directed party workers to have people-to-people contact and explained importance of development schemes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.