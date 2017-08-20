Only in Express

BJP says Srinagar office attacked

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said a grenade was hurled at the BJP office at 8.26 pm. “No casualties were reported,” he said

Written by Mir Ehsan | Srinagar | Published:August 20, 2017 4:20 am
No casualties have been reported so far in the explosion that took place near BJP office in Srinagar.
BJP leaders on Saturday claimed their office at Jawahar Nagar here was attacked by a grenade. The police denied it. “No such incident took place. However, a loud sound was heard, which is being verified. There is no apparent damage to the office or neighbouring buildings. The matter is being investigated,’’ a police spokesman said, adding that action will be taken against rumour-mongers. SHO Rajbagh said it was not a grenade attack. BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said a grenade was hurled at the BJP office at 8.26 pm. “No casualties were reported,” he said.

