BJP says Srinagar office attacked

No casualties have been reported so far in the explosion that took place near BJP office in Srinagar. (Source: Google Maps) No casualties have been reported so far in the explosion that took place near BJP office in Srinagar. (Source: Google Maps)

BJP leaders on Saturday claimed their office at Jawahar Nagar here was attacked by a grenade. The police denied it. “No such incident took place. However, a loud sound was heard, which is being verified. There is no apparent damage to the office or neighbouring buildings. The matter is being investigated,’’ a police spokesman said, adding that action will be taken against rumour-mongers. SHO Rajbagh said it was not a grenade attack. BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said a grenade was hurled at the BJP office at 8.26 pm. “No casualties were reported,” he said.

