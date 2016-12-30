BJP says law has caught up with TMC MP Tapas Pal, rejects Mamata’s charge

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee (File photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee (File photo)

The law has caught up with TMC MP Tapas Pal, BJP said after he was today arrested in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam case and rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee’s charge of vendetta politics. “Finally, the law has caught up with TMC MP Tapas Pal. CBI is following the process of the law and Mamataji should not give a political twist by questioning the timing and calling it political vendetta.

“We have seen in the past that she tried to web a conspiracy theory of plane crash and army coup but nobody bought them,” its National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said.

Singh, who is also the party’s co-incharge for the state, said the TMC chief should know that “sins” of her rule are being exposed by the law now.

“Why TMC leaders are involved in all chit fund scams? Sins of her misrule are being challenged by the law of the land,” he said.

Pal was arrested by CBI in Kolkata for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam case after being interrogated for four hours.