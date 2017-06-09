BJP say LDF ‘cheated’ people with new liquor policy, plans to start series of protests against it

Kummanam Rajasekharan also demanded that LDF “rectify its mistake” and apologise to the people for the new liquor policy. (Representational image) Kummanam Rajasekharan also demanded that LDF “rectify its mistake” and apologise to the people for the new liquor policy. (Representational image)

BJP, on Friday said it will launch a series of agitations against the CPI(M) led LDF government in Kerala, which it alleged had “cheated” the people by coming out with its new liquor policy. “LDF should withdraw its liquor policy. The government has cheated the people by not keeping its promise in the election manifesto”, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan told reporters in Kollam.

BJP proposed to launch agitations against the policy and party’s core committee would meet soon to firm up plans in this regard, he said. Kummanam also demanded that LDF “rectify its mistake” and apologise to the people.

Kerala government on Thursday had unveiled its new liquor policy by deciding to open closed bar outlets in three star and above classified hotels besides allowing serving of toddy in these hotels from July one. The government has also decided to increase the age limit for consumption of liquor from the present 21 to 23.

Kummanam alleged that the Marxist party was trying to create law and order problem by alleging that CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had been attacked at the AKG Bhavan at Delhi, he said. “Yechury was not attacked. Bharatiya Hindu Seva activists had only barged into the CPI(M) headquarters”, he said.

