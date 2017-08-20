BJP running on the directions of capitalists: Mayawati

BSP Supremo Mayawati (PTI) BSP Supremo Mayawati (PTI)

The BJP is running on the directions of capitalists and funding data released by an NGO recently has proved it, BSP supremo Mayawati alleged on Sunday, a charge that was rebuffed by the saffron party. “There was an impression among the common man that the BJP is a party of capitalists and is being run on their directions. Now it has been proved true by the data released by an organisation,” Mayawati said in a statement issued here. Referring to data released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Mayawati said that according to it the BJP got Rs 708 crore from 2012-13 to 2015-16 from capitalists, which was 92 per cent of the political donations it received.

She alleged that the the BJP’s claims of of having 10-12 crore members were untrue, Mayawati asked then why was the contribution of BJP workers so less in the fund received by it.

“It is only Rs 63 crore in past four years and this shows that the members’ data of the BJP is not correct,” she said. Attacking the BJP, which she called a party of “political gimmicks”, she alleged that it was playing in the hands of capitalists due to which there is largescale corruption. The BJP is “patronising the corrupt”, the BSP chief alleged. She also questioned the Modi government for “not appointing Lokayukta” in past three years.

Refuting the charges, BJP spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi said that the BJP was the biggest party on the country and Mayawati’s statement only “showed her frustration.” “People have faith in the BJP and in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, contrary to the BSP which has lost it base,” he added.

