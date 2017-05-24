BJP, RSS unleashing casteist violence: Mayawati on Saharanpur clashes

BSP supremo Mayawati attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh alleging that “casteist forces” in the BJP and RSS had been given a free hand to misuse the official machinery and harm social amity and brotherhood in the state. In a statement, issued after another round of violence claimed a youth’s life in Saharanpur on Tuesday, Mayawati alleged that neglect on the part of the administration was the reason that “BJP supporters” could target Dalits and unleash violence in the area.
“After having damaged the communal atmosphere to gain political and electoral victory, mischievous and criminal elements in the BJP and RSS are now bent upon unleashing casteist violence,” the BSP chief said. Innocents were being targeted while the administration is hand in glove with the BJP and RSS leaders, she claimed.
Attacking the BJP, she said, those who had “condemned Dalit icons all their lives” are today proclaiming themselves to be the saviours of Dalits and backwards for votes. Mayawati had visited Saharanpur and met those affected by caste-based violence that took place earlier this month.
However, shortly after she left, fresh clashes occurred claiming the life of a 24-year-old Dalit youth and injuring several others. A four-member BSP delegation will meet Chief Minister Adityanath to demand adequate compensation for the victims, stern action against the guilty and free treatment for the injured, she said in the statement.
Mayawati said that ever since the BJP came to power in UP, law and order had deteriorated, as was the case in other BJP-ruled states. “The saffron brigade has got a free hand to carry out communal and casteist activities to harass people…everyone needs to remain vigilant,” she said.
The Dalits are demanding their constitutional rights but the “casteist forces in the BJP and RSS” are out to crush them, she said.
- May 24, 2017 at 6:25 pmMadam Mayawati you are the leader of Dalith, you have to demand the following with the government in order to uplift your community and live respectfully in the society. 1. At least 25 temple Pujari should be from Dalith Community. 2. Chardham, one Pujari should be from Dalith Community. 3. Washing Temple by milk after visiting by a Dalith, Pujari supposed to be arrested and after proved he should be executed publicly in order to take a lessor. 4. Declare Manu Smirty illegal. 5. No teaching of M mirty in the schools. 6. Unemplo Dalith should get more ry to remove poverty. If govt. failed to agree on the above points, then there is only option remains is to convert to ISLAM and live respectful life.Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 5:57 pmMayawati is unemplo and frustrated.She wants some ma .But at the cost of some innocent peopleThere is no certainity that she will get RS seat from UP.Till yesterday she was seller of RS seats today she has become purchaser. Irony of bad times.But people are smart and know who is who. During last 15 years of misrule in UP these people licked every penny. Now their stomach is burning.Now this Bhim Army will starve her.Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 6:25 pmr u bhagwat chachas unleashed to defame mayawati -Reply