BJP-RSS leaders’ books to be included in Rajasthan libraries

Rajasthan education Minister Vasudev Devnani has ordered inclusion of BJP and RSS leaders’ books in school and public libraries. The books include those by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, MP Tarun Vijay, Rakesh Sinha, Suresh Soni, V D Savarkar, Dinanath Batra etc.

Devnani has used his discretionary funds to purchase the books, which mostly celebrate ideas of Sangh ideologues M S Golwalkar, K B Hedgewar, Nanaji Deshmukh, Deendayal Upadhyay, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Rajendra Singh among others.

The books include Vijay’s ‘Vampanthi Kalush Katha (communist black tale)’ that attacks the communist ideology. Madhav’s Asahaj Padosi (uncomfortable neighbour’) takes a look at 50 years of Indo-China relations.

Officials said that 10,000 copies of 75 titles will be sent to 500 school and public libraries. Devnani hopes that the books will inspire students with “high moral values” and lead them to follow ideals of “great personalities”.

The list includes books like Modi’s ‘Samajik Samrasta’ and ‘Meri Ikyavan Kavitayein’ (Atal Bihari Vajpayee). Biographies and autobiographies of Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, Sardar Patel, Jyotiba Phule, Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan etc are among the titles.

