BJP, RSS carried out the attack, it’s Modi’s style of politics: Rahul Gandhi

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar confirmed to The Indian Express that a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP and RSS workers of carrying out the attack on his vehicle in Banaskantha and said that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s way of politics. The Congress also hit out at the BJP for not condemning the incident. “BJP workers hurled a big stone at me. It hit my PSO. This is Modiji, BJP’s and RSS’s style of politics. What can we say,” Rahul told reporters here. “When they themselves do such a thing, how will they condemn it. It is done by their people, so how can they condemn it.”

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also questioned the BJP leadership for not condemning the incident. “Why has the BJP’s national leadership not condemned the attack,” he said, adding: “Abuse, false charges, suppression of protests and now violence. Nevertheless, BJP will not succeed in making Congress-mukt Bharat.”

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the attack a “pre-planned conspiracy”. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that instead of taking action against the culprits, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resorted to attacking Rahul Gandhi and the Congress on Twitter. “Is it not a tacit approval for this heinous attack,” Surjewala said.

