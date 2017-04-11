BJP ridicules opposition parties for raising doubts on EVMs

On the VHP’s demand that law should be enacted to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya On the VHP’s demand that law should be enacted to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The BJP on Tuesday strongly hit out at opposition parties doubting EVMs with the party’s national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain pointing out a dichotomy in their stand by asking them to find flaws in their own strategy and policies instead. “Why didn’t they raise doubts on EVMs when the AAP had won the assembly elections in Delhi and when the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance had won in Bihar?” he said. “Why didn’t they raise a single question on EVMs when they won the elections? When they win EVMs are fine and if the BJP wins EVMs are tampered,” Hussain told a press conference.

“They should find flaws flaws in their own strategy and policies rather than blaming the EVMs,” he said. Sixteen opposition parties had yesterday urged the Election Commission to revert to the paper ballot system, claiming the faith of the people in the EVMs has “eroded”. On the VHP’s demand that law should be enacted to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said, “As far as my party is concerned, our national president (Amit Shah) has clearly stated that the matter is subjudice and that it has to be decided in the court”.

Senior VHP leader Surendra Jain today said that legislation should be passed in Parliament to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Hussain criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress for not allowing the Hindu community to perform their religious rites during the recent Ram Navami celebrations.

“A particular community will be allowed to take out processions with arms during Muharram but the Hindus will not be allowed to do it during Ram Navami! Why this partiality,” he asked. The BJP leader accused the TMC of running a “dictatorship” in Bengal and alleged that other opposition parties, including the BJP, were not being allowed to hold rallies and meetings.

He refuted the allegations of “political match fixing” between the TMC and the BJP after the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Banerjee. “These are baseless allegations. The meeting was not between leaders of two parties but between a chief minister and a Prime Minister. In federal structure this constitutes a normal practice. There is nothing to read much in such a meeting,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now