BJP retains Sikandra seat in Uttar Pradesh, SP second

The BJP on Sunday retained Sikandra Assembly constituency in the bypoll, defeating the Samajwadi Party by 11,870 votes.

BJP candidate Ajit Singh Pal secured 73,325 votes, while SP’s Seema Sachan got 61,455 votes. Congress candidate Prabhakar Pandey came a distant third with 19,090 votes. The BSP had not contested the bypoll.

Pal is the son of sitting party MLA Mathura Prasad Pal, whose death in July this year necessisated the bypoll.

The vote share of the SP increased this time compared to the Assembly elections held earlier this year. While the SP and Congress had contested the state polls in an alliance, the two parties had decided to go alone in the bypoll.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among others who had campaigned for Pal.

After the results were announced, Pal said, “Modi ji, Yogi ji ka kehna hai sabka sath sabka vikas, usi par kaam karenge (Modi and Yogi talk about taking everyone along and development of everyone and I would work on it.)”

According to a PTI report, counting of votes turned ugly on Sunday after the SP and Congress candidates claimed that the seals of the electronic voting machines were broken. They alleged that the authorities had deliberately tampered with the machines to ensure BJP’s win. Superintendent of

Police Ratan Kant Pandey, however, denied that there was any disturbance.

